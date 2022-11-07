BI Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We have an exciting opportunity for a BI Developer with a minimum of 5 years of experience.

Must be proficient in SQL and T-SQL. Must have knowledge in MS SQL Server Application and BI Stack; Dimensional and relationship databases and database management. Must have some exposure to SSAS, SSRS, SSIS, Cognos, Tableau, Power BI, and QlikView.

Hybrid work model

Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

SQL and T-SQL

MS SQL Server Application and BI Stack

SSAS

SSRS

SSIS

Cognos/Tableau

Power BI /QlikView

Dimensional and Relationship Databases

Database Management

