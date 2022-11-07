To assist the dealer parts team by providing accurate data analysis and reporting with regards to dealer inventory management processes within this dynamic Automotive company based in Boksburg
Period:
12 months Contract.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
– Project planning
– Data collection
– Data analysis
– Data evaluation
– Improvement and adherence to dealer network supply related activities
– Ensure sustainability
– Promote quality and safety in the work environment
– Measurement on key performance areas to identify abnormalities
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
– NQF level 6 Qualification in Industrial Engineering or Logistics / Supply chain management
– Relevant experience within the motoring industry will be advantageous
– Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
– PC Literacy: MS office – intermediate to advanced level
– SAP experience will be advantageous
– Inventory management experience will be advantageous
– Dealer network experience (Parts and service will be advantageous)
– Customer handling skills
KEY COMPETENCIES:
– Accurate information gathering and analysis
– Analytical skills
– Numeric skills
– Self-motivated passionate individual
– Awareness and commitment to our mission
– Relationship building
– Motivating and integrating
– Problem solving
– Process orientation
Desired Skills:
- Data Analyst
- Logistics analyst
- Industrial Engineer /Analyst