Data Analyst

To assist the dealer parts team by providing accurate data analysis and reporting with regards to dealer inventory management processes within this dynamic Automotive company based in Boksburg

Period:

12 months Contract.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

– Project planning

– Data collection

– Data analysis

– Data evaluation

– Improvement and adherence to dealer network supply related activities

– Ensure sustainability

– Promote quality and safety in the work environment

– Measurement on key performance areas to identify abnormalities

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

– NQF level 6 Qualification in Industrial Engineering or Logistics / Supply chain management

– Relevant experience within the motoring industry will be advantageous

– Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

– PC Literacy: MS office – intermediate to advanced level

– SAP experience will be advantageous

– Inventory management experience will be advantageous

– Dealer network experience (Parts and service will be advantageous)

– Customer handling skills

KEY COMPETENCIES:

– Accurate information gathering and analysis

– Analytical skills

– Numeric skills

– Self-motivated passionate individual

– Awareness and commitment to our mission

– Relationship building

– Motivating and integrating

– Problem solving

– Process orientation

Desired Skills:

Data Analyst

Logistics analyst

Industrial Engineer /Analyst

