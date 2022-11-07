Data Analyst

As the DATA ANALYST, you will play the vital role of mining and analysing data to drive optimization and improvement of product development, marketing techniques, and business strategies. You will be responsible for acquiring data from various data sources and transforming it into interpretable datasets, reports, or dashboards. You will also be using machine learning techniques to select features and build and optimize classifiers.

Desired Skills:

MS SQL

DB2

Hive

Impala

Netezza

XML

JSON

Python

GLM/Regression

Random Forest

Boosting

Trees

Machine Learning

Data mining

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

About The Employer:

South Africa’s leading FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP is looking to expand, they are currently driving complex data projects to increase the scale at which they cater investment solutions to their clients and are launching key strategies to provide wealth management solutions for the broader market.

