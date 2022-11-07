Data Scientist

Job Summary.

You will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of water, electricity, and infrastructure management – as per the organisation’s Digital Strategic Framework.

You will be responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement.

The role reports to Chief Digital Officer.

What You Will Be Doing.

– Enhance the entity’s current and future analytic environment and data platforms as well as associated develop data product and services for the consumption of both the organisation and municipal teams – as well as to enhance and develop the entity’s data-as-a-Service offering.

– The identification of key organisational problem statements, opportunities, user data-experience and journey requirements, through data collection, and using a wide range of statistical, machine learning, and applied mathematical techniques to deliver insights, and predictive-analytics to decision-makers.

– Provide technical advisory and support to senior data teams and decision makers in municipalities within the domain of water, electricity, and infrastructure management.

What You Mut Have.

Bachelor’s or Honour’s degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, Actuarial Science or equivalent experience.

Masters in Statistics, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Physics, Econometrics, an advantage.

3+ years data science and analysis experience

Proficient in Python, R, and data management technologies

Desired Skills:

ETL

Machine Learning

Programming

Data Modelling

Deep Learning

Database configuration and management

Data Analysis

Data visualisation

Agile

Predictive analytics

Business Acumen

Exposure to Financial Services Mining and or Utilities Industries

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

The entity is an association of all 257 SA municipalities – and is mandated to transform local government, to enable it to fulfil its developmental mandate #InspiringServiceDelivery.

Its prescribed role include;

– Providing effective representation of local government, in legislative & intergovernmental in Executive Processes;

– An employers’ organization;

– Development of Municipalities through specialised services, research & infornation, shared learning, and HR development and Councillor Training.

Learn more/Apply for this position