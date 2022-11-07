DATA SCIENTIST

Reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, the incumbent will be responsible for the application of data science and advanced quantitative methods, which include machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics to enable key strategic, tactical, and operational use-cases within the domain of water, electricity, and infrastructure management – as per company Digital Strategic Framework. Responsible for the end-to-end data Lifecyle – from strategic planning, data collection, through monitoring, evaluation, and incremental improvement

THE CANDIDATE PROFILE

Ability to communicate with executives and senior management across sectors (company, local government, government, and industry)

Basic understanding of finance and human capital management processes

Project Management

Problem solving and analytical

Diligence

Good business judgment

Result and self-driven

Good communication skills

Self-direction and eagerness to learn

Independent worker

Strong time-management skills

The ability to work on multiple projects for multiple stakeholders

The ability to mentor and provide guidance for other team members

A systems approach to thinking, as opposed to a siloed the candidate needs to understand how their work affects the greater system.

The ability to work without supervision and take accountability for the work they deliver

The ability to liaise with a client, sifting through the fluff and extracting the actual requirements

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Support the Chief Digital Officer and Senior Data Architect using a variety of state-of-the-art cloud-based technologies to solve data analysis and prediction problems

Identify and act on new opportunities for data driven business in data science and analytics

Recognise when existing solutions can be generalised to solve new problems and address new data-as-a-service verticals

Work in a collaborative environment developing data science methods, tools, and algorithms to solve problems

Become fluent in analytical modelling using company’s internal data modelling platforms and tool.

Continuously learn and apply latest and fit-for-purpose, open-source and proprietary tools and technologies to achieve results, including some or all of the following

Cloud

Microsoft Azure (must)

AWS

Google Cloud

Big Data

Mondodb

Hadoop

Cassandra

Machine Learning

Kubeflow

Tensorflow

PyTorch

Analytics and visualisation

Microsoft PowerBi (must)

Microsoft Excel (must)

Google Charts

Languages

Python (must)

R (must)

SQL (must)

Associated tools and technologies as they become available, and the platform evolves

Load and merge data originating from diverse sources

Performa data cleansing, and quality management

Pre-process and Transform data for model building and analysis

Troubleshoot data quality issues and work with team members to reach solutions

Perform descriptive analytics to discover trend and pattern in the data

Create visualizations, including dashboards to provide insights on large data sets and input to finished reports

Develop predictive models for business solution

Deploy predictive and other models to production

Analyse output products to assure data quality and conformance to requirements

Develop technical specification for 3rd party platform data integration and streaming

Participate in continuous improvement efforts to increase available data quality and speed of delivery

Address ad-hoc domain-specific data analytic requirements from domain or cluster leaders; and a continuously deliver user-centric data visualization’s, publications, and products

Desired Skills:

