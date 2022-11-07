Full Stack Developer at IT Network – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Summary:
To independently solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team player that has extensive experience developing applications in the required development languages. Familiarity with various technologies is essential as is attention to detail and thoroughness.
Key Areas of Responsibility:
- Producing clean, efficient code based on specifications
- Testing and deploying programs and systems
- Fixing and improving existing software
- Application / service maintenance.
- Design and creation of new applications / services.
- Ensuring that timelines are adhered and delivery of tasks / projects within the timelines.
- Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts
- Integrate software components and third-party programs
- Verify and deploy programs and systems
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software
- Gather and evaluate user feedback
- Recommend and execute improvements
- Create technical documentation for reference and reporting
Skills and Experience:
- 3+ years proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineeror similar role
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
- Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, Git)
- Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate)
- Ability to learn new languages and technologies
- Excellent communication skills
- Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
- Attention to detail
- Diploma/BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
- Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial).
- Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry.
- Worked on commerce related web sites or products before
- Experience with high volume transactional systems would be advantageous
- Strong web development background with cross functional experience
- Familiarisation with online server infrastructure
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Full stack
- JavaScript
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate