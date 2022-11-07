Full Stack Developer at IT Network – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Summary:

To independently solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team player that has extensive experience developing applications in the required development languages. Familiarity with various technologies is essential as is attention to detail and thoroughness.

Key Areas of Responsibility:

Producing clean, efficient code based on specifications

Testing and deploying programs and systems

Fixing and improving existing software

Application / service maintenance.

Design and creation of new applications / services.

Ensuring that timelines are adhered and delivery of tasks / projects within the timelines.

Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts

Integrate software components and third-party programs

Verify and deploy programs and systems

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software

Gather and evaluate user feedback

Recommend and execute improvements

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Skills and Experience:

3+ years proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineeror similar role

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment

Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, Git)

Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate)

Ability to learn new languages and technologies

Excellent communication skills

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude

Attention to detail

Diploma/BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field

Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial).

Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry.

Worked on commerce related web sites or products before

Experience with high volume transactional systems would be advantageous

Strong web development background with cross functional experience

Familiarisation with online server infrastructure

Desired Skills:

Software Development

Full stack

JavaScript

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

