Full Stack Developer at IT Network

Nov 7, 2022

Job Summary:
To independently solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team player that has extensive experience developing applications in the required development languages. Familiarity with various technologies is essential as is attention to detail and thoroughness.

Key Areas of Responsibility:

  • Producing clean, efficient code based on specifications
  • Testing and deploying programs and systems
  • Fixing and improving existing software
  • Application / service maintenance.
  • Design and creation of new applications / services.
  • Ensuring that timelines are adhered and delivery of tasks / projects within the timelines.
  • Work with developers to design algorithms and flowcharts
  • Integrate software components and third-party programs
  • Verify and deploy programs and systems
  • Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software
  • Gather and evaluate user feedback
  • Recommend and execute improvements
  • Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Skills and Experience:

  • 3+ years proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineeror similar role
  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
  • Experience with software design and development in a test-driven environment
  • Knowledge of coding languages (e.g. C++, Java, JavaScript) and frameworks/systems (e.g. AngularJS, Git)
  • Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks (e.g. Hibernate)
  • Ability to learn new languages and technologies
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude
  • Attention to detail
  • Diploma/BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field
  • Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial).
  • Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry.
  • Worked on commerce related web sites or products before
  • Experience with high volume transactional systems would be advantageous
  • Strong web development background with cross functional experience
  • Familiarisation with online server infrastructure

Desired Skills:

  • Software Development
  • Full stack
  • JavaScript

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

