Full Stack Java Developer 2

Nov 7, 2022

I am looking for a range of both intermediate and Senior Full Stack Java Developers to work on a Lithium platform. You will be creating World class software for global players. Your tech stack will be grown and your opportunities abundant!
What’s needed :

4 years – 10 years Java 8 experience in a production environment
 Angular2 +
Agile experience
 Hibernate and Springboot
Microservices experience
Docker and Kubernetes ( nice to have but not essential )
Unit Testing experience
Solid SQL Database experience

For more information on this role and others like it please contact @[Email Address Removed]

