Full Stack Java Developer 2 – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

I am looking for a range of both intermediate and Senior Full Stack Java Developers to work on a Lithium platform. You will be creating World class software for global players. Your tech stack will be grown and your opportunities abundant!

What’s needed :

4 years – 10 years Java 8 experience in a production environment

Angular2 +

Agile experience

Hibernate and Springboot

Microservices experience

Docker and Kubernetes ( nice to have but not essential )

Unit Testing experience

Solid SQL Database experience

For more information on this role and others like it please contact @[Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Full Stack Java

Java 8

Angular

Microservices

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical and more!

