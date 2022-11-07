Infrastructure & Security Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As an Infrastructure and Security Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for leading the project management of infrastructure security projects in order to provide a secure IT environment. The role will involve planning and executing on new projects, ensuring that they meet the required requirements of our clients while at the same time maintaining strong security measures.

Requirements

Responsible developing quarterly IT Delivery plans that align to the strategic objectives of the business and IS Program

Building and managing the relationship with the business areas and key stakeholders within the IS Program

Ensuring projects and enhancements are delivered on time and to the required specifications

Reporting progress of projects back the IS Program Manager

Responsible for identification and onboarding of required project resources (via capability lead or cross functional teams)

Responsible for the budget of the assigned IS projects

Responsible for the governance and adherence to Solution Delivery methodology

Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related field required

Certificate or Diploma in IS Project Management

5 years Infrastructure experience and 3 years in Infrastructure Security

5 years in managing projects of IT business applications and 3 years in the Retail industry (will be an advantage)

Experience managing AWS projects (will be an advantage)

Proven resource management experience

Application of IT governance principles

Experience with financial budgeting and cost of IT initiatives

Knowledge

Project Management

Relationship Management

Project Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle

Managing within a Matrix structure

Human Resource Management

Budget Management

Quality Management

Risk Management

Organizational Change Management

Broad knowledge of business functions in one or more sectors

Balance Scorecard process

Understand Levels of Work

Project Management Principles

Application Delivery Lifecycle

Desired Skills:

project management

