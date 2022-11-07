Infrastructure & Security Project Manager

As an Infrastructure and Security Project Manager, you’ll be responsible for leading the project management of infrastructure security projects in order to provide a secure IT environment. The role will involve planning and executing on new projects, ensuring that they meet the required requirements of our clients while at the same time maintaining strong security measures.
Requirements
- Responsible developing quarterly IT Delivery plans that align to the strategic objectives of the business and IS Program
- Building and managing the relationship with the business areas and key stakeholders within the IS Program
- Ensuring projects and enhancements are delivered on time and to the required specifications
- Reporting progress of projects back the IS Program Manager
- Responsible for identification and onboarding of required project resources (via capability lead or cross functional teams)
- Responsible for the budget of the assigned IS projects
- Responsible for the governance and adherence to Solution Delivery methodology
Qualification
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Engineering or related field required
- Certificate or Diploma in IS Project Management
- 5 years Infrastructure experience and 3 years in Infrastructure Security
- 5 years in managing projects of IT business applications and 3 years in the Retail industry (will be an advantage)
- Experience managing AWS projects (will be an advantage)
- Proven resource management experience
- Application of IT governance principles
- Experience with financial budgeting and cost of IT initiatives
Knowledge
- Project Management
- Relationship Management
- Project Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle
- Managing within a Matrix structure
- Human Resource Management
- Budget Management
- Quality Management
- Risk Management
- Organizational Change Management
- Broad knowledge of business functions in one or more sectors
- Balance Scorecard process
- Understand Levels of Work
- Project Management Principles
- Application Delivery Lifecycle
Desired Skills:
- project management