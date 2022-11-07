Java Developer at iLaunch

Nov 7, 2022

Our renowned client based in Cape Town is looking to employ a talented individual to join their team as a Java Developer on a Contract basis

  • implementing design that is in a form of uml.
  • Responsible for coding fixes for any report bugs, as well as development of enhancements to the existing & future products.
  • Accountable for ensuring all products released to customers.
  • Executing testing including operating systems on different browsers and adherence to agreed processes and procedures

Minimum Requirements

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience within Java Developer
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with javasrcipt methodologies will be a strong recommendation
  • Understanding of the following technologies will be advantageous:
  • Java, javascript, web MVC technologies talking to oracle, mssqlserver, mysql and postgres

Learn more/Apply for this position

