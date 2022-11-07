Java Developer at iLaunch

Our renowned client based in Cape Town is looking to employ a talented individual to join their team as a Java Developer on a Contract basis

implementing design that is in a form of uml.

Responsible for coding fixes for any report bugs, as well as development of enhancements to the existing & future products.

Accountable for ensuring all products released to customers.

Executing testing including operating systems on different browsers and adherence to agreed processes and procedures

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Minimum of 4 years’ experience within Java Developer

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with javasrcipt methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Understanding of the following technologies will be advantageous:

Java, javascript, web MVC technologies talking to oracle, mssqlserver, mysql and postgres

Learn more/Apply for this position