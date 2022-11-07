Java Developer at iLaunch

Our renowned client based in Cape Town is looking to employ a talented individual to join their team as a Java Developer on a Contract basis
- implementing design that is in a form of uml.
- Responsible for coding fixes for any report bugs, as well as development of enhancements to the existing & future products.
- Accountable for ensuring all products released to customers.
- Executing testing including operating systems on different browsers and adherence to agreed processes and procedures
Minimum Requirements
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience within Java Developer
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- Experience with javasrcipt methodologies will be a strong recommendation
- Understanding of the following technologies will be advantageous:
- Java, javascript, web MVC technologies talking to oracle, mssqlserver, mysql and postgres