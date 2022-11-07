Java Developer/Software Engineer (contract-Hybrid) R_0727 (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

  • Long-term contract.
  • South African citizens or Permanent Residents in South Africa with ID number may apply.
  • International Company (listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is recruiting a Java Developer with 2 to 4 years’ experience.
  • Rotation work between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and home office.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally globally.
  • E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
  • Part of a Dev team responsible for the development and maintenance of the PROP application (front-end and back-end).
  • Participate in all relevant Agile ceremonies.
  • Meet with end users to understand Business requirements.
  • Contribute to the refinement and sizing of user stories.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Identify risks / impediments and proactively resolve and / or escalate to the relevant parties.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to Product Owner / Sub-Product Owner.
  • Comply with Code Compliance & Unit Testing standards and practices.
  • Prepare system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
  • Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps).
  • Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams.

Minimum RequirementsRequirements:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous.
  • At least 2 to 4 years Java development experience.
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing).
  • Agile working experience.

Technical skills required (must have):

  • Java EE
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Advantageous skills:

  • Angular
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

