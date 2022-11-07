JUNIOR TECHNICAL ASSISTANT – JHB ISANDO
SALARY – R15000 – R18000
PROVIDENT FUND CONTRIBUTION AFTER 6 MONTHS.
COMPULSORY REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric or certificate
- Newly qualified Diesel mechanic
- Code 8 license
- 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role
- Team player
- Speak, read and write English
- Confident and proactive approach – anticipates issues and requirements
PRIMARY OBJECTIVES OF THIS ROLE:
- Understudy the existing technical staff to further develop technical skills to possess and assist with mechanical, electrical and trouble diagnosis skills to assist local and cross border dealers and fleet customers.
- Develop a consistent skills trust within the department to build and maintain superior customer satisfaction levels and meet departmental targets.
- Assist with training and assist technical team to solve day to day technical issues.
- Collate and investigate technical and warranty information i.e. and assist with providing product and defect reports from the network and support team with any field fix/es to implement product improvement. Perform assessments of warranty statistics oversee daily operations, while controlling and managing inventory and logistics.
- Assist with compiling warranty and technical reports to Head offices abroad.
- Maintain safe and healthy work environment by establishing, following and enforcing standards and procedures and complying with legal regulations.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES:
- Assist to develop and maintain effective technical processes to ensure internal and external customer satisfaction.
- Implements and maintains all technical and warranty policies as agreed by the company.
- Maintains all department equipment and vehicles and ensures they conform to all maintenance and service procedures and are in good working order in line with company risk management department requirements.
- Ensure adherence to all company policies and procedures.
- Manage departmental expenses to maximise profitability and review expenses regurlary to ensure resources are being used effectively and efficiently.
Desired Skills:
- technical
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years