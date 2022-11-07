Men more likely to get dating matches if they drink

A study by The Bottle Club has revealed that men are in with a better chance on dating apps if their profiles feature alcohol.

Men received 150% more matches with women on Tinder when their profile displayed drinks in their photos, and were deemed more attractive when they included an interest in beer, nights out, and pubs in their profiles.

Men also received 173,9% more matches from other men when holding a drink in their profile pictures, confirming that a man who drinks is seen to be more desirable to date to both women and other men.

But why are males who drink deemed more attractive?

Chris Pleines, dating expert from Datingscout.com, says: “Men who drink are seen as masculine, social beings who know how to keep company.”

The study also found that when swiping through 100 males on Tinder, 77% displayed alcohol in their photos or interests.

In contrast, the study revealed that sober women were deemed more desirable, with 29,1% more men swiping right for females with no alcohol in their pictures, and were open about sobriety on their profile.

But why the double standard?

“This can be due to social prejudice against women drinking,” says Pleines. “If a woman uploads a picture showing her having a merry time with others over a glass of alcoholic beverage, she might be perceived as a drunk, or someone who lacks poise.

“We need to empower sociable women by calling out inappropriate labels,” he adds. “We are in the 21st century and it’s time to let go with these outdated values.

“The problem stems solely from societal gender stereotypes,” Pleines says. “Simply be true to yourself. In dating, the more genuine you are, the sooner you’ll find the one who will complement you – the only one whom you’ll potentially spend the rest of your life with. So it’s pointless to consider what others or society might think.”