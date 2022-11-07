Mendix Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A Specialist IT Service Provider based in Durbanville seeks your coding talents to be their next Mendix Developer who will define, develop, test, analyse, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes building, testing, and analysing software programs and applications using a rapid application development platform called Mendix. The individual will also research, design, document, and modify software specifications throughout the software production life cycle. The ideal candidate must possess a Mendix Intermediate Certification or Rapid Developer Certificate with a willingness to complete the Intermediate Certification. You will need 2 years’ work experience on the Mendix platform with skills in HTML, CSS, SQL Server/PostgreSQL and DevOps tools.

DUTIES:

Key Outcomes –

Build high quality & well documented software applications using the Mendix Platform.

Follow and recommend improvements to the software development lifecycle.

Follow and recommend improvements to the overall DevOps process.

Define, design, develop, integrate, test, deploy, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance software applications using a RAD platform called Mendix (www.mendix.com). [80%] – Integrating designs, flows and processes. Industrialize solutions with DevOps. Evaluate application structure and quality and provide input for performance evaluations. Embrace emerging standards while promoting best practices. Improve quality through application of TDD practices. Write technical software requirements and documentation. [10%] Comfortable troubleshooting critical production issues. [5%] Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies; keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects. [5%] – Paying attention to software development process practiced by the team and help improve it, so we deliver products on time with quality following an agile approach. Foster a culture of continuous improvement by learning, applying and educating team on software best practices. Willingness to learn and work on the ASP.Net Core platform.



REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Mendix Intermediate Certification (or Rapid Developer Certificate and willingness to complete the Intermediate Certificate).

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 2 years working experience on the Mendix platform.

Solid experience in HTML & CSS.

Solid experience in API development and enterprise level integration practices.

Relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server/PostgreSQL, including data modeling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools.

Experience in working in Agile teams.

Advantageous –

Front-end development skills using frameworks like Bootstrap, ReactJS, TypeScript.

Experience using cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Open mindedness and adapting to a variety of opinions and chances in technology.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Mendix

Developer

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position