Mid-Level Developer

How about working for a Company that provides world class software for globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients? That opportunity is here and NOW!!!
What you will be doing :
– Develop commercial grade web applications
– Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
– Mentor Junior Developers
– Do research on own tasks
– Do planning/ estimation on tasks
Essential Requirements
– A minimum of : Grade 12
– A relevant Development Qualification
– NodeJS – 3 years’ experience
– VueJS / React / Angular – 3 years’ experience
– Javascript – 3 years’ experience
– HTML – 3 years’ experience
– CSS – 3 years’ experience
– SQL – 3 years’ experience
– Linux – 3 years’ experience
Preferable Skills / Additional skills :
– Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience
– Git – 2+ years’ experience
– Rest API’s – experience
– Understanding of Scrum Methodology
This in office role is based in Bellville and will evolve into a hybrid role once training is completed
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist @ [Email Address Removed]
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- pension and MORE!