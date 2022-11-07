Mid-Level Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

How about working for a Company that provides world class software for globally renowned suppliers and partners to deliver services and solutions to their clients? That opportunity is here and NOW!!!

What you will be doing :

– Develop commercial grade web applications

– Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

– Mentor Junior Developers

– Do research on own tasks

– Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Essential Requirements

– A minimum of : Grade 12

– A relevant Development Qualification

– NodeJS – 3 years’ experience

– VueJS / React / Angular – 3 years’ experience

– Javascript – 3 years’ experience

– HTML – 3 years’ experience

– CSS – 3 years’ experience

– SQL – 3 years’ experience

– Linux – 3 years’ experience

Preferable Skills / Additional skills :

– Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience

– Git – 2+ years’ experience

– Rest API’s – experience

– Understanding of Scrum Methodology

This in office role is based in Bellville and will evolve into a hybrid role once training is completed

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist @ [Email Address Removed]

