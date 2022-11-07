People Data Analyst at SA Taxi Development Finance

In Line with SA Taxis commitments to diversifying its workforce prefernce will be given to suitable candidates from designated groups. People with disabilities are welcome to apply.

Main Purpose

Perform a variety of administrative Human Resource Information System (HRIS) functions ensuring data integrity and the correct reporting of HC data. To analyse human capital data and convert into data intelligence that can be used to make business decisions relating to people. To ensure the co-ordination and completion of correct, efficient, and effective reporting of information required for a variety of internal and external reporting. Work independently under general direction. Handle problems and non-routine situations by determining the approach

or action to take and interprets guidelines, procedures, policies, and practices.

Accountabilities

Confirms accuracy and integrity of all data entered by diligent and frequent checking and partnering to correct

Ensures that relevant person/s maintains the required data in HRIS systems and databases and ensure that correct information is available on a timely basis. Frequently audits data and requests corrections

Performs group data updates/reports, exports, imports, data clean-ups, and researches/reports on any data discrepancies and ensure corrections are activated.

Delivers routine daily/weekly/monthly operational reporting and responds to basic to intermediate and hoc data requests.

Applies critical thinking to conduct data and needs analysis on HC data such as compensation, employee classification, DoL employment levels, employee relations, and/or benefits data as directed.

Prepares reports, graphs, charts, data visualization and statistics in support of human capital operations and HC needs.

Provides assistance and supports others on complex reporting assignments and/or problems as directed.

Coordinates, schedules and tracks progress of specialized work projects in respect of HC data and reporting.

Manage HC procurement supplier chain, assist with analytics relating to shortlisting of vendors, scoring and vetting processes.

Assist with enhancement of system developments to elevate the HC reporting and enablement functionality

Ensure that legislative requirements are built-in to the reporting to track progress such as skills development spend, transformation targets as well as any other requirements as needed by the team

Responds verbally or in writing to inquiries, complaints, or problems in respect to provided information.

Requires comprehensive knowledge of Human Capital policies and procedures (end to end HC value chain).

Acts as primary contact for data-related and reporting function and ensures necessary delivery and follow up.

Participates in special reporting projects as directed.

Provides on-the-job and formal training to human capital data system users using custom software and company applications to ensure effective and efficient reporting and data analytics.

Be at the forefront to pilot new system automations whilst providing guidance on any developments that

are required to keep abreast of reporting and business needs

are required to keep abreast of reporting and business needs Keep abreast of any changes that will have a direct impact on the system which incudes but not limited to legislation, BBBEE codes. Should there be any changes, the responsibility will then require action to be incorporated into the system.

Assist with Reward analysis and projects.

Competencies Required

Possess a drive to improve current workflow and productivity via technology and a desire to learn and teach new technologies.

Knowledge of principles, practices and standards of human capital data reporting and analyses in assigned area.

Knowledge of human resource/capital information systems (HRIS) ad extraction and translation thereof.

Knowledge of database maintenance basic concepts.

Skill in performing accurate data entry, verification/auditing and efficient, effective, innovative reporting writing.

Skilled in converting people data in business insights

Skill in both verbal and written communication.

Skill in problem solving and decision making.

Skill in presenting finding or explaining analytics to management

Attention to detail and deadline orientated

Ability to demonstrate close attention to detail, dissect available data for analysis relating to projections and forecasting

Ability to interrogate and challenge data that is inaccurate or needs amending with the view of ensuring alignment to business strategy and outcomes

Identify and suggest methodologies to enhance the system and improved way of work

Engage with various stakeholders within the organization to verify information, where known to be incorrect, suggest processes and efficiencies and follow up on delivery

Skills/Experience Required

Relevant bachelor’s degree in IT, computer science or related field is essential

Any relevant data analysis qualification

3-5 years’ experience doing HC-data/people data analyses and reporting

The ability to troubleshoot technical issues as well as develop and implement strategies to address problem areas with human capital/resource technology.

Have 5+ years of experience working on implementing, maintaining and data-reporting of human capital/resource information management systems, ATSs, and HROS.

Technology vendor management experience is a plus.

Proven track record of project management for large enterprise wide projects. Agile could be beneficial.

Candidates with industry certifications are preferred.

Proven experience developing, testing and analysing human resources software.

Experience in analytical skills relating to data mining, metric interpreting and theorising

Desired Skills:

HC Data

People data analyses

Reporting

HROS

Project Management

Human Resource Software

HRIS

ATS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is an independently owned commercial business. It is part of the Transaction Capital group of companies which listed on the JSE in June 2012.

SA Taxi was founded in 1996 and now has more than 1252 employees. It is based in Midrand in Gauteng, but has a national customer base.

We focus exclusively on building entrepreneurs through the medium of the taxi industry. Of the estimated 250 000 taxis on the roads in South Africa, SA Taxi finances 31 543.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position