PHP Developer (Laravel)

Position: PHP Developer (Laravel) (Intermediate to Senior Developer) (salary is dependant on experience)

Location: Kempton Park/Hybrid role

A dynamic and growing IT software development company specialising in Logistics software are looking for a PHP Developer to join their awesome team!

You will need solid PHP development experience (5 yrs +) with solid Laravel experience.

Experience required:

Must have:

Proficient in PHP 7.4 or higher (Ideally 5 years+ PHP development experience)

Proficient in MySQL or other structured query languages

Linux skills

Laravel

Beneficial:

Relevant degree/tertiary IT software development Diploma

JavaScript / typescript experience

VueJS experience

DevOps experience

TDD experience (Unit testing, etc.)

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.

