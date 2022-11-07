PHP Developer (Laravel) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Position: PHP Developer (Laravel) (Intermediate to Senior Developer) (salary is dependant on experience)
Location: Kempton Park/Hybrid role
A dynamic and growing IT software development company specialising in Logistics software are looking for a PHP Developer to join their awesome team!
You will need solid PHP development experience (5 yrs +) with solid Laravel experience.
Experience required:
Must have:
Proficient in PHP 7.4 or higher (Ideally 5 years+ PHP development experience)
Proficient in MySQL or other structured query languages
Linux skills
Laravel
Beneficial:
Relevant degree/tertiary IT software development Diploma
JavaScript / typescript experience
VueJS experience
DevOps experience
TDD experience (Unit testing, etc.)
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, kindly consider your application unsuccessful.
