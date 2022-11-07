Project Manager (Senior) (French Speaking) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Client Details:

A highly successful international listed company who offers remote and international opportunities. This client looks for high achievers who wish to work with the best on a global playing field.

Role Responsibilities:

Contributing towards providing overall leadership to the entire project team.

Communicating with internal / external clients to determine specific requirements and expectations.

Managing client expectations as an indicator of quality and performing escalations.

Managing estimates, project plan, project schedule, resource allocation and expenses.

Following the project life cycle methodology defined under the process framework.

Maintaining positive and ongoing relationships with clients.

Ensuring that customer deadlines are met within project budgets.

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Telecommunications

Relevant Skills / Experience:

10 years’ experience in the IT / Telecommunications industry.

5 years’ project management experience managing large implementation / software development projects.

Experience handling projects with Tier 1 customers in the EMEA region.

Proficiency in English and French in a business environment.

Understanding of customer needs and general impact of changes in business environment and industry trends.

In-depth understanding of the following:

Wireline, wireless, data services, cable systems, pre/post-paid business models

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

French Speaking

IT / Telecommunications

