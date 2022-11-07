Reporting Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Nov 7, 2022

Our Client based in Sandton, Gauteng is seeking a Data Reporting Analyst to join their team.

Wil be responsible for:

  • Managing master data, including creation, updates and deletion thereof
  • Collecting data from various sources and develop, prepare and distribute reports to the business
  • Ensure the quality and accuracy of property data and filter and “clean” data used for reports
  • Highlighting problem areas and proposing recommended actions to business areas based on the analysis and interpretation of the property data and reports
  • Locate and define new process improvement opportunities and analysis processes.
  • Working with the management team to establish business needs

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related degree/ diploma
  • Working experience as a data report analyst, data analyst or business data analyst will be advantageous.
  • Experience in data models and reporting packages (Power BI) (desirable).
  • Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse and disseminate information with attention to detail and accuracy
  • Ability to analyse and interpret numbers and data
  • Ability to organise datasets and create pivots and graphs in MS Excel or Power BI

Desired Skills:

  • Reporting
  • Analysis
  • data
  • power bi
  • datasets
  • Finance

About The Employer:

