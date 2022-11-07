Reporting Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client based in Sandton, Gauteng is seeking a Data Reporting Analyst to join their team.
Wil be responsible for:
- Managing master data, including creation, updates and deletion thereof
- Collecting data from various sources and develop, prepare and distribute reports to the business
- Ensure the quality and accuracy of property data and filter and “clean” data used for reports
- Highlighting problem areas and proposing recommended actions to business areas based on the analysis and interpretation of the property data and reports
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities and analysis processes.
- Working with the management team to establish business needs
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related degree/ diploma
- Working experience as a data report analyst, data analyst or business data analyst will be advantageous.
- Experience in data models and reporting packages (Power BI) (desirable).
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse and disseminate information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Ability to analyse and interpret numbers and data
- Ability to organise datasets and create pivots and graphs in MS Excel or Power BI
Desired Skills:
- Reporting
- Analysis
- data
- power bi
- datasets
- Finance
About The Employer:
