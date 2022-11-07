Reporting Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client based in Sandton, Gauteng is seeking a Data Reporting Analyst to join their team.

Wil be responsible for:

Managing master data, including creation, updates and deletion thereof

Collecting data from various sources and develop, prepare and distribute reports to the business

Ensure the quality and accuracy of property data and filter and “clean” data used for reports

Highlighting problem areas and proposing recommended actions to business areas based on the analysis and interpretation of the property data and reports

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities and analysis processes.

Working with the management team to establish business needs

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or related degree/ diploma

Working experience as a data report analyst, data analyst or business data analyst will be advantageous.

Experience in data models and reporting packages (Power BI) (desirable).

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organise, analyse and disseminate information with attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to analyse and interpret numbers and data

Ability to organise datasets and create pivots and graphs in MS Excel or Power BI

Desired Skills:

Reporting

Analysis

data

power bi

datasets

Finance

About The Employer:

