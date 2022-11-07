Retail Project Manager

Market related salary offered

Port Elizabeth based head office is seeking to employ a Project Manager who has dealt with Retail Projects and who will plan, execute, and finalize projects according to strict deadlines and within budget. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and third-party contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects according to plan. The Project Manager will also define the project’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout its life cycle.

Principal accountabilities

Define project scope, goals and deliverables that support business goals in collaboration with senior management and stakeholders.

Effectively communicate project expectations to team members and stakeholders in a timely and clear fashion.

Liaise with project stakeholders on an on-going basis.

Set and continually manage project expectations with team members and other stakeholders.

Plan and schedule project timelines and milestones using appropriate tools.

Track project milestones and deliverables.

Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.

Define project success criteria and disseminate them to involved parties throughout project life cycle.

Conduct project post mortems and create a recommendations report in order to identify successful and unsuccessful project elements.

Develop best practices and tools for project execution and management.

Estimate the resources and participants needed to achieve project goals.

Draft and submit budget proposals and recommend subsequent budget changes where necessary.

Direct and manage project development from beginning to end.

Develop full-scale project plans and associated communications documents.

Delegate tasks and responsibilities to appropriate personnel.

Identify and resolve issues and conflicts within the project team.

Identify and manage project dependencies and critical path.

Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.

Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.

Weekly updating of control documents.

Quotations to be submitted to stakeholders within 7 working days of receipt of signed off plans.

Submission of the relevant documents to architects for Council submission.

Landlord approval for signage changes.

Communicate timelines to all stakeholders.

Resolution of snags within 2 weeks of departure of site.

Education & Experience

Relevant tertiary qualification.

5 years direct work experience in a project management capacity, including all aspects of process development and execution.

Strong familiarity with project management software.

Database and operating systems experience.

5 years’ experience in employee / project team management.

Technically competent with various software programs.

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 14 November 2022.

