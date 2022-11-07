Senior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

A role exists within the Data Science and Analytics team within a global financial services company. Get exposure to working and collaborating with technology teams in South Africa, Rest of Africa, US and India.

Key duties include

Design and develop robust data workflows accross multiple platforms

Drive deep insights from raw data

Use various data visualisation techniques to present data in a clear and concise manager

Preparation of raw data to enable data science teams to accelerate the development and monitoring of machine learning models

Requirements:

Honours, Masters or PhD in Computer Science, Information Science, Informatics or Engineering

Minimum of 7 years’ working experience

Experience using Rstudio, SQL and Spark

Applicants interested must apply as soon as possible as the client is actively interviewing for this position with the goal of being placed by the end of November 2022.

Desired Skills:

Rstudio

R

SQL

Spark

Data Mining

Data Analytics

