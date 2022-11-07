Senior Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A global leader in information management services offer businesses, consumers and the global community the power to achieve their goals through both generic tools and services and custom designed solutions.

A group of world class data scientists, statisticians and mathematicians work together to build these solutions and they are looking for a junior data scientist to join the team. They are offering access to best in class technologies and tools and a hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The role includes working with the team to develop credit risk, fraud and customer solutions through consulting engagements and research in the financial services, telecommunications and insurance industries.

They are looking for:

Honours, Masters or PhD in statistics, mathematics, computer science, engineering or any other highly quantitative field

5 – 8 years quantitative experience

Python, SQL, Hive experience

Analytical consulting experience would be ideal

Applicants interested must apply as soon as possible as the client is actively interviewing for this position with the goal of it being placed by the end of November 2022

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

HIve

R

Data Science

Predictive modelling

Data wrangling

Credit

Statistical models

Logistic Regression

Linear regression

Time series

Deep learning

