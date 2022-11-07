Senior Developer

Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET within this growing Financial Services organisation based in Edenvale, Gauteng
DUTIES / KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET.
- Provide user support and trouble shoot existing applications
- Analyze business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance
- Work with a team of software developers to deliver products on time
EDUCATION:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification
- Certification: Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 would be an advantage
EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:
- 3yrs+ in C#
- .Net Framework
- MVC
- Web Services and Rest Api
- ReactJs and React Native
- Must be a fast learner
- Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time
- Must be details oriented, with strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills
- High degree of self-motivation
- Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member
- Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once
OTHER REQUIREMENTS:
- Criminal and credit clear
- Reliable or own transport
- Punctual
- Attention to detail
- Honesty
- Reliability
- Integrity
- Self-discipline
- Highly self-motivational
- Accuracy
- Live up to the values of the Company
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- .net framework
- c#