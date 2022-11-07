Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 7, 2022

Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET within this growing Financial Services organisation based in Edenvale, Gauteng
DUTIES / KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET.
  • Provide user support and trouble shoot existing applications
  • Analyze business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance
  • Work with a team of software developers to deliver products on time

EDUCATION:

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification
  • Certification: Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • 3yrs+ in C#
  • .Net Framework
  • MVC
  • Web Services and Rest Api
  • ReactJs and React Native
  • Must be a fast learner
  • Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time
  • Must be details oriented, with strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills
  • High degree of self-motivation
  • Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member
  • Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

  • Criminal and credit clear
  • Reliable or own transport
  • Punctual
  • Attention to detail
  • Honesty
  • Reliability
  • Integrity
  • Self-discipline
  • Highly self-motivational
  • Accuracy
  • Live up to the values of the Company

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • .net framework
  • c#

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *