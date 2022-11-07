Senior Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET within this growing Financial Services organisation based in Edenvale, Gauteng

DUTIES / KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Design and develop software applications with Microsoft Visual [URL Removed] and C#.NET.

Provide user support and trouble shoot existing applications

Analyze business requirements and technical specifications, and architect solutions with high performance

Work with a team of software developers to deliver products on time

EDUCATION:

Grade 12 / Matric

BSc Computer Science Information Technology or relevant qualification

Certification: Microsoft Dynamics CRM 2016 would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

3yrs+ in C#

.Net Framework

MVC

Web Services and Rest Api

ReactJs and React Native

Must be a fast learner

Be able to come up to speed on new applications and technology in a very short amount of time

Must be details oriented, with strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills

High degree of self-motivation

Must be able to plan and execute work both independently and as a team member

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks at once

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Criminal and credit clear

Reliable or own transport

Punctual

Attention to detail

Honesty

Reliability

Integrity

Self-discipline

Highly self-motivational

Accuracy

Live up to the values of the Company

Desired Skills:

Developer

.net framework

c#

