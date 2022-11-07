Senior Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Join a Company that creates software for global retail and banking clients. An exciting opportunity for a Senior Angularjs / Nodejs / Vuejs Developer based in Bellvile. Apply now! Start now!

What you will be doing :

– Develop commercial grade web applications

– Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity

– Mentor Junior Developers

– Do research on own tasks

– Do planning/ estimation on tasks

Essential Requirements

– A minimum of : Grade 12

– A relevant Development Qualification

– NodeJS – 5+ years’ experience

– VueJS / React / Angular – 5+ years’ experience

– Javascript – 5+ years’ experience

– HTML – 5+ years’ experience

– CSS – 5+ years’ experience

– SQL – 5+ years’ experience

– Linux – 5+ years’ experience

Preferable Skills / Additional skills :

– Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience

– Git – 3+ years’ experience

– Rest API’s – experience

– Understanding of Scrum Methodology

This in office role is based in Bellville and will evolve into a hybrid role once training is completed

Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist @ [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Angularjs

Nodejs

Vuejs

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and pension and more

Learn more/Apply for this position