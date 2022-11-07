Senior Developer – Western Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Join a Company that creates software for global retail and banking clients. An exciting opportunity for a Senior Angularjs / Nodejs / Vuejs Developer based in Bellvile. Apply now! Start now!
What you will be doing :
– Develop commercial grade web applications
– Deliver work to agreed Quality, Standards and Complexity
– Mentor Junior Developers
– Do research on own tasks
– Do planning/ estimation on tasks
Essential Requirements
– A minimum of : Grade 12
– A relevant Development Qualification
– NodeJS – 5+ years’ experience
– VueJS / React / Angular – 5+ years’ experience
– Javascript – 5+ years’ experience
– HTML – 5+ years’ experience
– CSS – 5+ years’ experience
– SQL – 5+ years’ experience
– Linux – 5+ years’ experience
Preferable Skills / Additional skills :
– Elastic Search / Mongo / NoSQL – experience
– Git – 3+ years’ experience
– Rest API’s – experience
– Understanding of Scrum Methodology
This in office role is based in Bellville and will evolve into a hybrid role once training is completed
Please send your updated cv and skills matrix to the IT Recruitment specialist @ [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Angularjs
- Nodejs
- Vuejs
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and pension and more