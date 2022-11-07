Senior .Net Core Developer (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a forward-thinking hands-on Senior .Net Core Developer is sought by a fast-paced provider of cutting-edge Bespoke desktop and mobile management solutions. The company runs on a Scrum basis with Devs working in a team and taking tasks off a DevOps board. You must be able to take a project from requirements/specifications through to build, go live and support on your own. You will also be expected to keep abreast with the latest tech stack through proactive involvement and input. The ideal candidate must have 8+ years’ experience in a similar role and be proficient in .Net Core 2, 3 & .Net 5 & 6, ASP.NET Core MVC, C#, Web API, Razor/Razor Pages, MS SQL Server 2016+, JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, Vue, HTML5, CSS3 and have had exposure to NoSQL and TFS, GIT or SVN. Please note this is a fully remote role so applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a quiet space to work.

REQUIREMENTS:

8+ Years’ relevant experience.

.Net Core 2,3 & .Net 5,6

ASP.NET Core MVC

C#

Web API

Razor/Razor Pages

MS SQL Server 2016+

Exposure to NoSQL technologies

JavaScript, TypeScript, jQuery, Vue, HTML5, CSS3 and other Front-end technologies

Experience with Source Control (TFS, GIT or SVN)

Advantageous –

Strong understanding on design patterns and principles

Experience with Angular 2+

Designing and building REST API’s

Exposure to Native android and/or IOS development

Microsoft Azure or related cloud technologies

Familiarity with SCRUM and other agile methodologies

Exposure to OAuth2/OIDC

Blazor

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

