Senior Software Site Support Engineer

Contract type: Permanent

Job Level: Skilled / Middle Management Work Location: Cape Town, Western Cape

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

Support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo

Key Responsibilities:

Investigating support issues reported on

Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem

Supporting user requests for data and trend

Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where

Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on

Deploying and maintaining development

Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site

Documentation and project management input as

Site visits as

Training of operators and commissioners on the software

Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to

Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo

Configure, install and help troubleshoot operating system software and server

Configure and manage subsystem

Monitor and maintain performance of

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR

Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR

Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR

Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR

Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Experience:

Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale

Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting

Quality assurance processes and software development

Knowledge:

Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA

Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and

Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and .

Knowledge of the Python programming language is

Additional Notes:

Ability to:

Work independently and be a good team player. Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment. Strong English oral and written communications.

Troubleshoot issues methodically.

Keen attention to detail.

Good knowledge of and experience in software testing and quality assurance. Some experience in Python and software development

Some experience with operating systems (Linux, OS X, Windows) and networking. Good and proven fault finding skills.

Good oral and written communication skills.

Self motivated and ability to work independently. Keen interest in engineering and how systems work. Good attention to detail.

Wanting to learn more and expand knowledge.

Team player and ability to thrive in collaborative environment.

Desired Skills:

Python Programming

Linux Operating System

Github

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

SOC

