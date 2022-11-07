Senior Software Site Support Engineer

Contract type: Permanent
Job Level: Skilled / Middle Management Work Location: Cape Town, Western Cape
The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities.
The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.
Support engineering, deployment and commissioning activities of the telescopes in the karoo
Key Responsibilities:
- Investigating support issues reported on
- Coordinating tests, fault finding and tracking down of cross-subsystem
- Supporting user requests for data and trend
- Fixing minor bugs in the deployed software where
- Engaging with different subsystems to identify problems, perform system integration tests, support commissioning tests on
- Deploying and maintaining development
- Deploying software subsystems on production systems and manage/monitor site
- Documentation and project management input as
- Site visits as
- Training of operators and commissioners on the software
- Lab integration tests of subcontractor deliverables with the software systems; feedback/inputs to
- Assist in developing and performing integration tests to test the full software subsystems on lab machines before deploying to karoo
- Configure, install and help troubleshoot operating system software and server
- Configure and manage subsystem
- Monitor and maintain performance of
Key Requirements:
Qualification:
- D (Comp Sci) with 6+ years; OR
- Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 5+ years; OR
- Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 4+ years; OR
- Eng/M.Sc (Comp Sci) with 2+ years; OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Experience:
- Testing, deployment, commissioning, release and support of large scale
- Test-driven development and integration testing techniques, methodologies and frameworks; and supporting
- Quality assurance processes and software development
Knowledge:
- Modern software collaboration tools such as Github, Containers, Google Drive, JIRA
- Knowledge of continuous integration, testing and deployment techniques and
- Knowledge of the Linux operating systems and .
- Knowledge of the Python programming language is
Additional Notes:
Ability to:
Work independently and be a good team player. Participate and thrive in a collaborative environment. Strong English oral and written communications.
Troubleshoot issues methodically.
Keen attention to detail.
Good knowledge of and experience in software testing and quality assurance. Some experience in Python and software development
Some experience with operating systems (Linux, OS X, Windows) and networking. Good and proven fault finding skills.
Good oral and written communication skills.
Self motivated and ability to work independently. Keen interest in engineering and how systems work. Good attention to detail.
Wanting to learn more and expand knowledge.
Team player and ability to thrive in collaborative environment.
Desired Skills:
- Python Programming
- Linux Operating System
- Github
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
