Senior Test Analyst

Nov 7, 2022

We are currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

  • Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
  • SQL Experience.
  • API Testing using Postman or SOAP UI.

This is a Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Johannesburg.
[[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

  • Manual Testing
  • SQL
  • API Testing
  • Postman
  • SOAP UI

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *