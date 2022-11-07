Senior Test Analyst

We are currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:

Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

SQL Experience.

API Testing using Postman or SOAP UI.

This is a Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Johannesburg.

[[Email Address Removed]]

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

SQL

API Testing

Postman

SOAP UI

Learn more/Apply for this position