Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are currently looking for a Senior Test Analyst with a minimum of 5 years of experience in the following:
- Manual Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.
- SQL Experience.
- API Testing using Postman or SOAP UI.
This is a Hybrid working role, and we would need the successful incumbent to be based in Johannesburg.
[[Email Address Removed]]
Desired Skills:
- Manual Testing
- SQL
- API Testing
- Postman
- SOAP UI