Software Architect (ASP.Net & C#) (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

PLAY the critical role of making high-level design choices and decisions for software projects as the next Software Architect sought by a Specialist IT Service Provider in Durbanville. As a Technical Lead, this role takes a bird’s-eye view of a project and decide which platforms, languages, frameworks, libraries, tools, and other technologies should be used within the business. This includes ensuring Development teams follow best practices, coding standards, and technical requirements. The successful incumbent must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/IT or similar field with 3+ years’ work experience in a similar role with strong preference for proficiency in ASP.NET (either ASP.NET framework and/or ASP.NET Core). You will also require experience/understanding of: Dependency Injection, Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) e.g., Entity Framework, Object mappers (e.g., AutoMapper), Web API, using OData & REST, solid HTML, CSS & JavaScript and strong front-end skills using frameworks like Bootstrap & Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue.

DUTIES:

Key Outcomes –

The initial primary objective of this role would be heavily focused on defining and implement the future custom development technology stack which would include ASP.Net Core and any other front-end technology like Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue. This would also include looking at technologies like SSO (using Auth0), testing & UI frameworks.

Build high quality & well documented software applications using the Microsoft ASP.Net Core platform.

Follow and recommend improvements to the Software Development Lifecycle.

Follow and recommend improvements to the overall DevOps process.

Work with other IT professionals in the company in order to determine needs for new software, platforms and applications.

Utilize tools, technology and various methodologies to create functional and intuitive solutions for user interfaces of desired products.

Define and document application architecture and design.

Develop and implement software application specifications.

Pay attention to system integration, sustainability and feasibility.

Manage all phases of technology development.

Oversee and supervise the work of the development team.

Guide and train Developers.

Suggest and implement solutions for process improvement.

Adhere to all the requirements and guidelines for quality, security, extensibility etc.

Define the future custom development technology stack build on top of Microsoft ASP.Net Core and one of the front-end technologies like Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Software Architecture, or related field.

Experience/Skills –

Strong preference would be given to individuals that are experienced in ASP.NET (either ASP.NET framework and/or ASP.NET Core).

3+ Years’ experience as a Software Architect or similar role.

Solid understanding of object orientated programming using C# in the .NET framework.

Experience/understanding of the following is also required: Dependency Injection, Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) e.g., Entity Framework, Object mappers (e.g., AutoMapper), Web API, using OData & REST.

Solid experience in HTML, CSS & JavaScript.

Strong front-end development skills using frameworks like Bootstrap & Blazor, Angular, React and/or Vue.

Test Driven Development using both front-end and back-end unit testing frameworks.

Experience in relational database management systems like Microsoft SQL Server/PostgreSQL, including data modeling and creating relational databases using SQL.

Solid understanding of the software development lifecycle including continuous integration & delivery using DevOps tools like Git & Azure DevOps.

Experience in working in Agile teams.

Advantageous –

Experience using cloud technologies like Amazon Web Services (AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Good leadership skills and attention to detail.

Open mindedness and adapting to a variety of opinions and chances in technology.

Good communication skills.

Ability to work with an international team with international customers in different time zones.

Detailed, accurate, responsive, and inquisitive personality.

Demonstrable ability to learn new concepts quickly.

Big picture problem-solving skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Software

Architect

ASP

Learn more/Apply for this position