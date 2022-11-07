Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

OVERVIEW
- An exciting opportunity exists to be part of a vibrant, dynamic and growing business. Our Company has an exciting opportunity for a passionate and skilled Back-End Developer that would like to join the Verticals and Casino team. You will be working with both client and server-side application logic. Work closely with other team members, leads, QA team and product engineering managers and develop best in class products and features which meets various business requirements. You should be able to write clean, reusable code using design principles. SOLID principles. You should be good at understanding the requirements at high level, obtain details and deliver assigned tasks with high quality within a given time.
- KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Build features, with unit tests that can support our large and growing user base- Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring it to life- Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on a technical design proposal- Help our skilled support team triage and solve bugs- Contribute to internal tools that help us improve our development process, manage our users, and scale our systems.- Participate in your teams’ morning standup meeting- Coding responsibilitieso Produce clean maintainable and scalable codeo Modify/Update codeo Ensure that your code have unit testso Maintain well-structured Solutions in Source Controlo Ensure that major updates to a solution are branched- Follow established application design standards, policies, and procedures- Ensure all new development/updates/changes go through an appropriate testing process- Ensure all code deployed to QA is working and self-tested before handed over to QA- Ensure adequate handover to QA is done (Verbal is not adequate)- Perform application development/programming analysis duties- Install, research, test, and verify proper functioning of software updates – Follow established database standards and procedures if applicable- Ensure that the dev and staging environments are in a well-managed and maintained state- Provide input into the design of software systems, offering advice and thoughts and providing feedback- To provide support for a system including analysis, tracking and resolution- To utilise approved technologies for the development of systems, or introduce new technologies based on research you have performed- Take part in the work planning and tracking process- Effectively communicate impediments early enough in a project or sprint task therefore mitigating late delivery- Fix known bugs that are running in production- Proactively keep abreast of industry developments, skills and technologies and share information, ideas and best practice with other team members and divisions to improve skills- Definition of Done: Work delivered, tested, UAT performed and running in production- Consult with product manager to ensure understanding of brief/product requirements- Develop end to end solutions- Solve complex technical problems- Develop and mentor other developers- Have extensive knowledge of the adopted Frameworks and Technologies – Deliver at a high velocity- Provide team members with technical consultancy and code reviews- Ensure all applications have sufficient logging and monitoring- Ensure high up time and low production issues on software- Set up and Configure CI/CD pipelines
CORE KNOWLEDGE/CAPABILITIES
- RESTful API Development using .NET Core (2+ years’ experience)
- C# 6.0 (4+ years’ experience)
- NodeJS Development Experience (1+ years’ experience)
- MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB)
- Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Nuxt.js, [URL Removed] MVC (Razor pages))
- In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL)
- Development Experience in Microservices
- Unit Testing
PREFERRED KNOWLEDGE/CAPABILITIES
- Understanding of Agile Methodologies (Scrum & Kanban)
- Monitoring Tools (New Relic, Datadog, Graylog)
- Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP
- ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)
- Nuget Development
- Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)
Rabbit MQ
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL
- Nodejs
- Vue
- Agile
- Azure
- Java
- .NET Core
- Object-oriented programming
- Visual Studio
- OOP
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric