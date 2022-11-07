Support Engineer at Axiz (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Midrand

Purpose of the position:

The purpose of this position is to join a support team that focus on building the Axiz digital platform that will drive transformation in our market.

We have recently worked on rich web applications using Angular, DotNet Core and leveraging the ASPNet Zero framework.

We are looking for curious, driven, tenacious, autonomous, friendly, collaborative, communicative and amazing at using memes. We want to work with people that have Empathy, Integrity, Respect and strive for Excellence in everything they do.

Key Responsibilities:

Define, design, develop, integrate, test, deploy, maintain, troubleshoot, and enhance software applications.

Produce clean, well-documented, efficient, and standards-compliant code with an eye towards performance optimization.

Write secure code and exercise good judgment in handling sensitive data.

Embrace emerging standards while promoting best practices.

Improve quality through application of TDD practices.

Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly regarding accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies; keep team members informed as appropriate, with a view to incorporating these in future projects.

Write technical software requirements as needed.

Evaluate developer code quality and provide input for performance evaluations.

Understand client short and long-term goals and recommending a solution.

Comfortable trouble shooting critical production issues.

Integrating designs, flows and processes.

Industrialize solutions with DEVOPS.

Pay attention to software development process practiced by the team and help improve it, so we deliver products on time with quality following an agile approach.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement by learning, applying and educating team on software best practices

Job Requirements:

Education and Experience:

BSc Computer Science, B Software Engineering, Bis Multimedia: Completed. Post graduate qualification is beneficial.

5+ years of relevant technical or business work experience

Have experience working with several programming languages.

Are highly collaborative and you love participating in code reviews and discussion about architecture and design.

Are thoughtful about product design, with good user experience instincts.

Active participation in the software development community e.g., as a speaker, author or online contributor like Stack Overflow

Technical Competencies:

C#

SQL

Angular

TypeScript

SASS/LESS

Strong communication skills with the ability to work in a consulting environment and build relationships.

Collaborating with intelligent people, sharing your ideas to solve real business problems.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Behavioral Competencies:

Action Orientated

Accuracy and Detailed

Agility and Flexibility

Problem Solving

Time Management – deadline driven

Systematic

Interacting

Teamwork

Innovative

Self Sufficient

Exceptional Communication skills

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL

TypeScript

communication skills.

team player

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Axiz is a leading digital technologies and services distributor that provides technology intelligence to its business partners through the supply of world-class products and a host of new and exciting in-house services. The comprehensive product and services portfolio, combined with a continent wide footprint and value-based distribution model enables Axiz to drive new and advanced technologies to the market. The strategic thrust of the company is seen in its ability to build commercial and technological ecosystems that allow its partner base to architect and provide best-of-breed solutions which address the business requirements of their customers.

Our commitment to our stakeholders is to be the best and most successful distributor in our region. We strive towards this goal by being the most valued channel for our partners and by contributing to the growth and profitability of our shareholders, staff, vendors, channel partners and their customers.

Axiz is an equal opportunity employer and this position will be filled in accordance with our current Employment Equity practices.

Learn more/Apply for this position