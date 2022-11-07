System Architect

Nov 7, 2022

  • 5+ years working experience

  • Relevant experience in information technology systems designs and planning, and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.

  • Relevant experience in designing software solutions using software architecture design principles and Strong development skills in building systems using proven design patterns.

  • Web Technologies (HTML, CSS,etc); Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#,ASP.Net etc); Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL), MySQL Experience of cloud platforms like Azure

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Web Technologies
  • MVC
  • C#
  • Mysql
  • Azure

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

– Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science.

– TOGAF certification

