System Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

- 5+ years working experience
Relevant experience in information technology systems designs and planning, and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.
Relevant experience in designing software solutions using software architecture design principles and Strong development skills in building systems using proven design patterns.
Web Technologies (HTML, CSS,etc); Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#,ASP.Net etc); Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL), MySQL Experience of cloud platforms like Azure
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- Web Technologies
- MVC
- C#
- Mysql
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
– Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science.
– TOGAF certification