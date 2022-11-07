System Support Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Position: System Support Engineer

Location: Fourways

An established and successful Managed Services company based in Fourways is looking for a high level Support Systems Engineer (hybrid role comprising of both Field and ServiceDesk)to join their dynamic team!

You will have excellent troubleshooting skills, have the ability to keep calm under pressure and be keen to learn and grow. Utilising cutting edge IT technology, you be working with an array of clients from smaller SME’s to large enterprise companies.

Requirements:

Previous IT Support experience ideally in the field and/or service desk is essential

Strong MS Server Administration

Desktop Support

Backups (ideally Veeam)

Strong Networking skills, must be able to configure Cisco and/or Mikrotik routers and have a good understanding of VLAN’s and LAN’s

Voice/VoIP/Hosted PBX

IT Security (ideally Fortigate, Sophos or Checkpoint) with the ability to configuring firewalls

Good understanding of IT infrastructure

Must have own car and license

Fantastic career advancement opportunities if you prove yourself as this company is growing at tremendous rate. A supportive and collaborative working environment with positive and friendly team members!

Desired Skills:

