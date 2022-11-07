Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 7, 2022

Purpose:
To develop functionality for a Web site based on Microsoft product set with Javascript based frameworks such as Angular and React. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
  • A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
  • 2-3 years relevant experience as an Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.
  • Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, React)
  • Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
  • A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

  • Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
  • Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
  • Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:- Angular 6 and above technologies- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge- Experience with an application server (Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards – preferable)- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)- SoapUI/Postman

  • Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:- Tools and toolsets- Visual Studio- IIS 7 and upwards- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards- SOAP/REST Services

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

  • DotNet 4.7.2
  • NET MVC 5.2.7
  • Entity Framework 6.2.0
  • Jquery 3.4.1
  • Knockout 3.5.1
  • Web API 5.2.7
  • WCF 4.5
  • Unity 5.11.1
  • Bootstrap 4.4.1
  • Angular 6 and above

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.
  • Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines
  • Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • Angular
  • React
  • DotNet
  • software development
  • Microsoft web development
  • Senior Front-end developer
  • UML
  • SDLC
  • GIT
  • security vulnerabilities
  • security
  • backup
  • recovery
  • Angular 6
  • ASP.Net
  • Java Script
  • CSS
  • XML
  • C#
  • .Net
  • HTML
  • application server
  • Microsoft IIS Servers 2008
  • Integration
  • JSON
  • testing
  • SQL Server Management

