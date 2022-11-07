Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose:

To develop functionality for a Web site based on Microsoft product set with Javascript based frameworks such as Angular and React. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, React)

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies:- Angular 6 and above technologies- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge- Experience with an application server (Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards – preferable)- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)- SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:- Tools and toolsets- Visual Studio- IIS 7 and upwards- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards- SOAP/REST Services

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

DotNet 4.7.2

NET MVC 5.2.7

Entity Framework 6.2.0

Jquery 3.4.1

Knockout 3.5.1

Web API 5.2.7

WCF 4.5

Unity 5.11.1

Bootstrap 4.4.1

Angular 6 and above

Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.

Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines

Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

