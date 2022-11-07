Web Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Purpose:
To develop functionality for a Web site based on Microsoft product set with Javascript based frameworks such as Angular and React. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.
- Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, React)
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Skills and Knowledge Requirements:
- Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.
- Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.
Experience of the following technologies:- Angular 6 and above technologies- In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge- Experience with an application server (Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards – preferable)- Integration experience (Web/RESTful services)- XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation- SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e. MS SQL 2008 onwards)- SoapUI/Postman
- Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g. paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.
Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets:- Tools and toolsets- Visual Studio- IIS 7 and upwards- SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards- SOAP/REST Services
Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:
- DotNet 4.7.2
- NET MVC 5.2.7
- Entity Framework 6.2.0
- Jquery 3.4.1
- Knockout 3.5.1
- Web API 5.2.7
- WCF 4.5
- Unity 5.11.1
- Bootstrap 4.4.1
- Angular 6 and above
Personal Profile:
- Self-starter, self-motivated, team player
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.
- Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines
- Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.
