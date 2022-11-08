A third of Americans think cryptos are Ponzi schemes

According to BanklessTimes.com, a third of the US population believe digital assets are Ponzi Schemes.

Ponzi schemes have been around for a long time and usually involve someone promising high returns on investment, but using money from new investors to pay off old investors. Some people compare cryptocurrencies to Ponzi schemes because they also promise high returns on investment.

“A Ponzi scheme is only sustainable as long as enough new investors are coming in to keep the scheme going,” says Jonathan Merry, CEO of BanklessTimes. “When that stops, the whole thing collapses. Bitcoin is not a Ponzi scheme because it does not rely on new investors to keep it going. Instead, Bitcoin relies on its own technology and network effects to maintain its value.”

Cryptocurrencies do have some similarities to Ponzi schemes, but there are also some key differences. Both promise high returns, but while a Ponzi scheme is not sustainable, cryptocurrencies are built to last. Cryptocurrencies also differ from Ponzi schemes because they are decentralised and not controlled by any person or organisation. This makes them much more resistant to collapse than Ponzi schemes, which rely on new investors to keep them going.

Many Ponzi schemes share common characteristics. Some red flags that may indicate a Ponzi scheme include; Promises of high returns with little or no risk, unregistered investments, overly consistent returns, secretive or complex strategies, and pressure to invest quickly.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies are transparent, and their code is open source. This allows anyone to audit their code and verify that they are not being manipulated. Cryptocurrencies also have a large and growing community of developers and users who can help keep them secure and improve their functionality over time