Application Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Big Talent is proud to be supporting a highly successful South African IT solutions company, focused on product development and manufacturing companies. You will work with the American partner on solutions in CAD, Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Augmented Reality (AR).

With over three decades in the industry this business has built an impressive client portfolio from SME’s to industry giants.

This company is dedicated to elevating African businesses across the continent, to greater heights. You will be part of a value driven team of engaged professionals. Our Employees are responsive and team-orientated with high levels of energy and a strong sense of ownership.

For their staff this is a learning organisation with emphasis on continued professional and personal development.

The Application Engineer – PLM is primarily responsible for first line customer support of both the server and client-sides of Windchill Product Lifecycle Management software.

You will be involved in implementation, upgrades and advanced configuration of Windchill software solutions as defined by the customer and pre-sales team. The approximate split between these two functions will be 50-50.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Solution Support

To ensure that customers achieve the benefits proposed by the solution through timely issue resolution.

Server-side support to address software and database issues that may arise

User support to address any client-side issues that may arise.

Solution Delivery

Working with internal project managers to define Scope of Work against expected deliverables.

Delivery against budget with regards the Scope of Work.

Facilitate user adoption of the solution by delivering high quality adoption exercises.

May be required to assist the presales team in specific areas of expertise with, but not limited to:

Software demonstrations

Proof of Concept exercises

Recommending business process improvements

Candidate Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree (or higher) in Information Technology Management (or similar)

5 years’ experience in implementation and support of PTC Windchill and associated products.

Excellent communication skills

Excellent relationship track record

Applicants interested must apply as soon as possible as the client is actively interviewing for this position with the goal of it being placed by the end of November 2022.

Desired Skills:

PLM

