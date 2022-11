Application / System Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Relevant experience in information technology systems designs and planning

Relevant experience in designing software solutions using software architecture design principles

Web Technologies (HTML, CSS,etc.); Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#,

ASP.Net etc.); Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL) and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.

Desired Skills:

TOGAF certification

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– Relevant experience in information technology systems designs and planning

– Relevant experience in designing software solutions using software architecture design principles

– Web Technologies (HTML, CSS,etc.); Microsoft Web Stack (MVC, C#,

ASP.Net etc.); Relational Databases (Microsoft SQL) and Strong OO modelling, design, and implementation skills.

– Minimum qualification – Bachelor’s degree (NQF 7) /Diploma (NQF 6) in Information Technology/Com puter Science or IT-related field

Learn more/Apply for this position