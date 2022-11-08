BI Analyst

Purpose

Through use of data analytics, knowledge management, data visualization and data modelling techniques and technologies, research and identify market and data trends and package data and information to inform business strategies, support decision making, enhance product offerings, modernize and improve processes in the organization.

Qualifications and experience required

Technical Bachelors degreeo E.g., Computer science, information systems, business analytics, data science,

IIBA recognition and membership is advantageous

Database knowledge:o Functional understanding of database structures and relationships

o SQL objects development, performance tuning, integration

o SQL Server query creation

o Reporting

o Power BI

o SSRS

o Software development knowledge is advantageous

Key Areas of responsibility

Manage and provide support for Legacy line of business system MIS and BI processes and reporting during migration and run-off phase

Provide a vertical bridge through the business to communicate information of high value to support decision making demands.

Establish business requirements

Create and manage data views from multiple data sources

Automate ongoing reporting

Research market and competitor trends and package findings for action to improve/enhance current offerings

Input to daily, weekly and monthly reporting and monitoring

Create and maintain internal and external data flows

Manage key knowledge bases

Create data visualisations

Contribute to key business projects as an SME

Create data input, process and flow maps and specifications

Continuous improvement of data systems, flows, reporting and knowledge management

Knowledge Skills and Competencies required

Insurance Industry and financial services industry domain knowledge

Project management experience

Business analysis, process flow and mapping, business requirement drafting and execution

Excellent analytical and problem solving skills

Communication skills

Microsoft office suite experience

Strong analytical and statistical aptitude

Desired Skills:

SQL Server query creation

Coding

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

