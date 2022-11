Cobol Developer with ADABAS – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

We have a long term conract opportunity for a COBOL Developer with Natural ADABAS. The duration of this opportunity is initially 12 months with the view to extend. We are looking for a consultant who is has recent COBOL experience. This position requires onsite working.

Desired Skills:

Cobol

adabas

Database

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

