Data Analyst – Retail Ops at O’Brien Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

Monthly internal & external reporting

Maintain & Develop Power Bi models across Finance & Ops

assist ROM team through data mining to identify retail indicators and trends

Preparing presentations for Snr Team & MD

Prepare budgets (Retail & Expenses)

Prepare benchmarks & competition scorecards

Prepare Central Office Nat GUILD reports

Provide meaningful insight into competitor landscape & retail environment

Track & measure key performance metrics

Report on strategic loyalty campaigns & retail benchmarking

Tracking TSPs, key financial metrics & store profitability

Upkeep of Retail Risk dashboard & NSF KPIs

Participate in preparation of Members Meetings, AGM and Cell Meetings

Track rebate overriders & prepare functional targets

Role Experience and Qualifications:

Matric Certificate

Data Analyst or Similar Certification

High level of numeracy skills

Highly computer literate with Excel & Power Query knowledge

Experience with MS Power Bi & understanding of DAX

Excellent time management skills and deadline oriented

Excellent communication skills

Attention to detail and the ability to cope under pressure

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Data Analyst – Retail Ops for a client based in the Philippi/Ottery area. The ideal candidate MUST have Power BI experience and a Data Analyst or similar qualification.

