Data Analyst – Retail Ops at O'Brien Recruitment

Nov 8, 2022

Role Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Monthly internal & external reporting
  • Maintain & Develop Power Bi models across Finance & Ops
  • assist ROM team through data mining to identify retail indicators and trends
  • Preparing presentations for Snr Team & MD
  • Prepare budgets (Retail & Expenses)
  • Prepare benchmarks & competition scorecards
  • Prepare Central Office Nat GUILD reports
  • Provide meaningful insight into competitor landscape & retail environment
  • Track & measure key performance metrics
  • Report on strategic loyalty campaigns & retail benchmarking
  • Tracking TSPs, key financial metrics & store profitability
  • Upkeep of Retail Risk dashboard & NSF KPIs
  • Participate in preparation of Members Meetings, AGM and Cell Meetings
  • Track rebate overriders & prepare functional targets

Role Experience and Qualifications:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Data Analyst or Similar Certification
  • High level of numeracy skills
  • Highly computer literate with Excel & Power Query knowledge
  • Experience with MS Power Bi & understanding of DAX
  • Excellent time management skills and deadline oriented
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Attention to detail and the ability to cope under pressure

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for a Data Analyst – Retail Ops for a client based in the Philippi/Ottery area. The ideal candidate MUST have Power BI experience and a Data Analyst or similar qualification.

