Data Analyst – Retail Ops at O’Brien Recruitment

Role Duties and Responsibilities:
- Monthly internal & external reporting
- Maintain & Develop Power Bi models across Finance & Ops
- assist ROM team through data mining to identify retail indicators and trends
- Preparing presentations for Snr Team & MD
- Prepare budgets (Retail & Expenses)
- Prepare benchmarks & competition scorecards
- Prepare Central Office Nat GUILD reports
- Provide meaningful insight into competitor landscape & retail environment
- Track & measure key performance metrics
- Report on strategic loyalty campaigns & retail benchmarking
- Tracking TSPs, key financial metrics & store profitability
- Upkeep of Retail Risk dashboard & NSF KPIs
- Participate in preparation of Members Meetings, AGM and Cell Meetings
- Track rebate overriders & prepare functional targets
Role Experience and Qualifications:
- Matric Certificate
- Data Analyst or Similar Certification
- High level of numeracy skills
- Highly computer literate with Excel & Power Query knowledge
- Experience with MS Power Bi & understanding of DAX
- Excellent time management skills and deadline oriented
- Excellent communication skills
- Attention to detail and the ability to cope under pressure
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for a Data Analyst – Retail Ops for a client based in the Philippi/Ottery area. The ideal candidate MUST have Power BI experience and a Data Analyst or similar qualification.