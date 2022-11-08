Desktop Publisher at Pixelfaerie – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Hello future colleague,

Here at PixelFaerie, we focus on providing high-quality desktop publishing 24/7, straight from our office in central Cape Town.

When we say high-quality, it’s really that top-notch office support service, and we even do it in English, German, and Arabic, thanks to our diverse and amazing team.

I bet you never considered making a living by producing PowerPoint slides. But you can, and we are here to teach and train you on how to do it.

Are you in a situation where you didn’t finish your college degree, or even if you did, you’re still indecisive about what pathway to follow? For us, that is perfectly fine. So, why not give it an honest try to this opportunity?

What’s the job all about?

The first and most important step is to show up at work on a daily basis and use your abilities to produce high-quality documents according to the specifications of our clients. Believe us, the tasks are not too overcomplicated, and with practice and training, you will become good at this job in no time.

But you also need to know, our clients are special to us, and they deserve our best effort, so the job can be demanding and stressful sometimes. However, worry not, we have an entire support team to help you deal with that. You will receive training to revive or improve your skills, you will be guided through production processes, so you don’t feel lost, and you will have the care not only from your colleagues but also from all the support departments in the company including the HR person that wrote this ad. ??

What’s in it for you?

Besides joining an awesome team full of unique individuals, we have some perks while you are with us, and we aren’t talking about the coffee and fresh fruit:

Health Insurance: because we need you to feel at your best.

Disability Insurance: in order to support you when you aren’t at your best.

Pension Fund: taking care of your future.

Monthly incentive based on performance: which rewards people that go the extra mile.

Dress Code: Wear what you like to the office, we just want everyone comfortable.

Presence Allowance: if we can count on you, you can count on us.

Punctuality Bonus: if you get on time, it shows you care.

Marriage and Baby Gift: because there are a few things more important in life than a job.

What do we require from you?

Alongside with your unique skills as an individual, we would like you to take into consideration the following:

Reliability: Your presence in the office is the base where we can build your abilities, and it shows your commitment to our clients and your colleagues.

Consistency: Become good at what you do through practice and training, we will help you with that, but always keep yourself focused to bring out the best of you.

Dedication: our team knows what we’re doing, and we strive for excellence. We’ll help you to become the best you can be if you’re willing to learn.

Resilience: There will be better days than others, and we will help you go through all of them but being determined and dedicated will help you with the most demanding times.

Communication: We work as a team, and we need team players that can speak as much as listen. Finding solutions can only start by understanding the problems.

Technical Skills: If you already have some computer literacy, you’re fast with your typing and have a good grasp of English grammar, then that is a promising start. Any experience with PowerPoint will definitely be a plus.

Join our selection and training program where we will help you to expand your skills and become a highly skilled and sought-after desktop specialist.

Desired Skills:

Powerpoint Presentation

Desktop Publishing

DTP

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Business Consulting

Less than 1 year Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Volume production of digital documents

and sophisticated graphics where quality

and dependability matter most

We create professional presentations and graphics from any format – even your handwritten notes and scribbles – in English, German and other languages. Consistent, high quality and virtually error-free, and always in accordance with your brand guidelines.

Our professionals are committed to the highest levels of confidentiality, working in shifts, 24/7, to ensure delivery on time, every time. We handle peak demands, your entire production or anything in between, so your most valuable professionals can focus on what they do best.

Learn more/Apply for this position