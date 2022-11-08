Digital Developer

Our client in the Automotive industry is seeking to employ a Digital Developer to join their company.

Duties include:

Convert detailed business requirements and user stories into feasible technical solutions that resolve existing issues and make business and system improvements which support business objectives.

Develop clean code, including debugging to a quality standard and using standard frameworks.

Capability to lead a supplier team in delivery of good quality code.

Support the user and acceptance testing to ensure the built solution meets quality, and customer need.

Work based on the product backlog for the product and the assignment of user stories into each product iteration.

Support the investigation, research and implementation of new developments in technology that may be usefully applicable to the wider business to improve the current service.

Maintain developed solutions in daily operations (Dev-Ops) through bug fixing and continuous improvements, based on user feedback and ongoing monitoring of the applications.

Minimum Requirements:

3 year IT (or related) Qualification – degree or diploma (minimum)

Good understanding and experience of business process modelling and design

Has worked concurrently on several analysis engagements varying in size and complexity (Essential)

Experience of agile development (Essential)

Proven stakeholder management (Essential)

Confident user of business process management and design tools (Essential)

Exposure to Six Sigma and Lean methodology (Preferred)

Experience of ARIS or SPARX EA modelling tools or similar (Preferred)

Should you want to apply for the position, please send through your CV to the following email address and use the reference number for the position as the subject of the email



Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks of applying please consider your CV unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Agile development

Six sigma

Lean methodology

ARIS or SPARX EA

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

