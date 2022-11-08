Front End Developer (Angular10+) at PSG Wealth

Job description:

Create interactive applications that enhance a customer’s experience with our brand and facilitate an enjoyable experience on the business’s website or platform. Work closely with UX Designer to ensure optimal user experience.

Responsibilities:

Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience

Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user’s ease of use

and incorporate the findings in the development Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management

interfaces within the company Use coding to develop the aesthetics implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and

drop-down options to colors and fonts Combine interface design concepts with digital design and establish milestones to encourage cooperation

and teamwork Develop overall concepts for improving the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring

all interactions are intuitive and convenient for customers Collaborate with back-end web developers and programmers to improve usability

Minimum requirements:

B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.

3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI development

Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks

Ability to setup underlying frameworks from scratch to enable good software engineering discipline with the

team Proficient in atleast 1 of the top javascript frameworks (Angular, React, etc)

Detailed experience with coding and the ability to troubleshoot and analyze websites using javascript

frameworks, HTML, CSS and comparable languages Continued education and research into UI development trends and current design strategy and technology

Professional written and interpersonal skills

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently

Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize code for the best possible outcome

Experience creating code to client’s personalized needs and requirements

Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces

Proficient with visual design programs

Desired Skills:

UI

Front end

angular

Agile

Front-end

react

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals, we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.

