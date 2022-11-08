Front End Developer (Angular10+) at PSG Wealth

Nov 8, 2022

Job description:
Create interactive applications that enhance a customer’s experience with our brand and facilitate an enjoyable experience on the business’s website or platform. Work closely with UX Designer to ensure optimal user experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Conduct testing of completed applications, websites and software to assess user experience
  • Create surveys for research through various social media platforms to gather feedback on user’s ease of use
    and incorporate the findings in the development
  • Build storyboards to conceptualize designs and convey project plans to clients and management
  • Seek to enhance the user experience by creating seamless navigation through various digital programs and
    interfaces within the company
  • Use coding to develop the aesthetics implemented within a website or product, from the layout menus and
    drop-down options to colors and fonts
  • Combine interface design concepts with digital design and establish milestones to encourage cooperation
    and teamwork
  • Develop overall concepts for improving the user experience within a business webpage or product, ensuring
    all interactions are intuitive and convenient for customers
  • Collaborate with back-end web developers and programmers to improve usability
  • Minimum requirements:
  • B. Com Informatics/B. Engineering/ B.Sc.
  • 3-5 years of demonstrated experience in creating and implementing UI development
  • Experience in writing smoke tests inclusive of UI Automation frameworks
  • Ability to setup underlying frameworks from scratch to enable good software engineering discipline with the
    team
  • Proficient in atleast 1 of the top javascript frameworks (Angular, React, etc)
  • Detailed experience with coding and the ability to troubleshoot and analyze websites using javascript
    frameworks, HTML, CSS and comparable languages
  • Continued education and research into UI development trends and current design strategy and technology
  • Professional written and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to prioritize and manage multiple milestones and projects efficiently
  • Advanced problem-solving skills and the ability to optimize code for the best possible outcome
  • Experience creating code to client’s personalized needs and requirements
  • Ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment to create top-performing interfaces
  • Proficient with visual design programs

Desired Skills:

  • UI
  • Front end
  • angular
  • Agile
  • Front-end
  • react

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals, we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.

